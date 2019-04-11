Home Cities Delhi

Bigger heart

Maruti Suzuki is out with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine that is going to power a lot of their cars, however, the first to get this new mill is the Ciaz.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki is out with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine that is going to power a lot of their cars, however, the first to get this new mill is the Ciaz. Christened as the 1.5-litre DDiS 225, this new engine is touted to be a rather refined unit that is also very frugal. After all, Maruti Suzuki products are associated with efficiency and that takes top priority.

With Bharat Stage 6 norms coming into play, the older 1.3-litre DDiS engine is being phased out and will be replaced by this new 1.5-litre unit. As far as power output is concerned, this engine delivers 95 PS of peak power @ 4,000 rpm and a solid 225 Nm of torque between 1,500–2,500 rpm.

The engine boasts a high-efficiency turbocharger and a dual mass flywheel along with optimised compression ratios which help low-end performance as well as lower NVH levels. The engine offers a company-claimed efficiency of 26.82 kmpl.

The carmaker has already introduced this engine in Ciaz; after all, this is their flagship product in the country. In addition to the new engine, the vehicle also gets a new six-speed manual transmission that is touted to further enhance the overall drive experience of the sedan.

With this change, Ciaz is now an even better value for money proposition as the price of the car has gone up only marginally.The Ciaz 1.5 L 225 DDiS will be available in three trims, namely Delta, Zeta and Alpha, with the cars priced at `9.97 lakh, `11.08 lakh and `11.37 lakh respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp