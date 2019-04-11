Bigger heart

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki is out with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine that is going to power a lot of their cars, however, the first to get this new mill is the Ciaz. Christened as the 1.5-litre DDiS 225, this new engine is touted to be a rather refined unit that is also very frugal. After all, Maruti Suzuki products are associated with efficiency and that takes top priority.

With Bharat Stage 6 norms coming into play, the older 1.3-litre DDiS engine is being phased out and will be replaced by this new 1.5-litre unit. As far as power output is concerned, this engine delivers 95 PS of peak power @ 4,000 rpm and a solid 225 Nm of torque between 1,500–2,500 rpm.

The engine boasts a high-efficiency turbocharger and a dual mass flywheel along with optimised compression ratios which help low-end performance as well as lower NVH levels. The engine offers a company-claimed efficiency of 26.82 kmpl.

The carmaker has already introduced this engine in Ciaz; after all, this is their flagship product in the country. In addition to the new engine, the vehicle also gets a new six-speed manual transmission that is touted to further enhance the overall drive experience of the sedan.

With this change, Ciaz is now an even better value for money proposition as the price of the car has gone up only marginally.The Ciaz 1.5 L 225 DDiS will be available in three trims, namely Delta, Zeta and Alpha, with the cars priced at `9.97 lakh, `11.08 lakh and `11.37 lakh respectively.