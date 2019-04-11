Home Cities Delhi

Delhi teens arrested for flashing weapons on social media 

Police claimed to have recovered three firearms, two live cartridge and one used cartridge from their possession.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men, one of whom was inspired by Shahrukh Khan starrer 'Baadshah', were arrested for allegedly flashing weapons on social media in order to impress their friends and create an identity among criminals, police said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sahil (18) and Asif (19), were arrested from J J colony, Bharat Vihar.

Police also claimed to have recovered three firearms, two live cartridge and one used cartridge from their possession.

Following a tip-off, the accused were arrested Monday and a loaded semi-automatic country-made pistol and one used cartridge along with a mobile phone having his picture with illegal arms and a video while firing in the air was recovered from him, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

Investigations revealed that Asif had also uploaded his photo on social media along with the illegal weapon, he said.

Sahil said he was inspired by Bollywood film 'Baadshah' and to impress his girlfriend and friends, he started carrying one semi-automatic country-made pistol, the DCP added.

He got in touch with Asif, an illegal firearms supplier, who sent him pictures of illegal firearms.

When Sahil showed interest in purchasing a weapon, Asif showed him two firearms and after seeing both, Sahil purchased it, he said.

Sahil also prepared a live video of test fire and took pictures with firearms in his mobile phone and uploaded on social media, police said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
social media flashing weapons Baadshah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp