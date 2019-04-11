Dimsums galore: Around 68 varieties, 200 odd ingredients 

Sharmila Chand By

Express News Service

When the desire to create something unique meets painstaking efforts and minute detailing, you get outstanding results. When offered through an unbeatable figure of 68 and 200 odd ingredients, it breaks all records. That’s exactly the news at Pa Pa Ya, the modern Asian Bistro by the House of Massive Restaurants. The team comprising of the owner, Zorawar Kalra and Corporate Chef Sahil Singh, have curated an unbelievable range of dimsums – not less than 68, can be more though.

“We wanted to do something unique. We love dimsums and wanted to expose Delhi to the largest variety ever. In fact there is no restaurant that we know of, anywhere in the world that has this large a variety,” says Kalra with a smile.

The little bundles of joy at the restaurant look pretty as each one comes in a different colour combination, shape and texture in stunning presentations. Every piece reflects the style and expertise of the hands that have been trained to produce the best. No piece is alike in taste or texture. “We have used all techniques such as steaming, baking, pan frying and more. While conceptualising the menu we have actually played with every possible ingredient which has truly made this menu very versatile and largest in the world,” emphasises Kalra.

Ask him his favourites from the gigantic menu and he quips, “Selecting favourites from my favourite menu is really tough but my top of the line would be Jiaozi – pan seared dumplings, Xia long bao – soupy dimsums, Poached – dumplings poached in their own broth, Chueng Fun – rice noodle roll stuffed with choice of fillings, Crystal and Potato starch/potato and Wheat starch dumplings, not to miss Shao Mai – open faced ones.

Made with organic and fresh produce along with the finest ingredients sourced from the region of origin throughout Asia, you have a reason to choose your favourite dimsum. From chicken, lamb, pork, fish, prawns selection, take your pick. Vegetarians need not worry as they have plenty of choice from the fillings of crunchy water chestnuts, to pakchoy, spinach and fresh sweet corn on top of the charts. Relish your dimsum meal striking a flawless balance of authenticity and wholesome fresh flavours in a luxe and chic space that the restaurant is known for. At Pa PaYa, Select Citywalk Saket, New Delhi