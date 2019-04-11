Home Cities Delhi

Fasting and feasting

Gorge on Kuttu Atta Tarts, Samak Rice Risotto and  Buckwheat Floor Tacos this Navratra even as you go on fast in line with your religious and cultural affiliations

Published: 11th April 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Brioche Doree

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

So you thought Navratra food is just kuttu/ singhada atta poori or samak rice. Not anymore. You have Kuttu atta Tart with Samak Rice kheer and Water Melon Sorbet, Beetroot and Amaranth steak with Anardana Chutney, Sweet Potato Chilli with Tamarind Reduction and Kuttu Waffle Sandwich, and much more this time. With innovations happening everywhere around, how can ‘fast’ food be left behind. Many restaurants are offering different kinds of dishes that people on fast can eat. Chefs have made such innovations that you will wonder if you are actually fasting!

A Satvik Platter 

“Navratra food has diversified into many spheres and has seen the infusion of modern cooking styles and ingredients. As chefs we experiment with various ingredients and try to prepare better offerings for our guests,” says Avinash Jha, Executive chef, Jaypee Vasant Continental. Fusing Asian and European cuisines, The Gastronomica Kitchen and Bar at Greater Kailash has come up with food items such as Samak Rice Risotto with artichoke, asparagus and parmesan crisp, Buckwheat Flour Tacos filled with grilled, raw banana and Fresh Fruit Salsa. 

If you have love Continental spread, head to Brioche Doree. This newly-opened French café in Connaught Place has come up with Navratri dishes with modern French flavours. “During Devi Puja days earlier, I used to look for satvik food but never got anything except kuttu and singhara atta and related dishes,” says Amit Singh, Brioche Doree’s head chef. As a result, Singh has came up with the two varieties of salads, two types of soups and a platter that has Cottage Cheese and Pineapple Shaslik among its ingredients. 

“People usually come in groups at our cafe and during Navratri invariably there are some on fast. Rather than saying no to such customers, we thought it better to innovate and make dishes that they would like,” says Chef Gajender Singh, Bokan Café, East of Kailash. 

People are simply loving the change. “It’s so nice to have some continental twist to the satvik Navratra food. Young people are more inclined towards Chinese, Italian and Continental food rather than Indian delicacies,” says Vanshika Bisaria, a student at Amity University, Noida. “It’s a welcome relief. I was so fed up of having Kuttu poori-aloo sabzi. In fact, eating the poori sabzi defeats the very purpose of keeping a fast,” says Noida resident Hema Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp