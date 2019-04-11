By Express News Service

With the growing pollution and never ending experiments with various products, one is bound to face hair fall, thinning and breakage. Dedicated to fight the modern day hair problems with the true essence of nature, Aegte, a premium brand that pampers the skin and hair has curated a range of products.

Aegte serves to battle all the Hair Problems with its Luxurious products for hair, Premium Onion Hair Oil, Keralution Hair Mask and Hair Defense Shampoo.

The Onion Hair Oil is packed with all the properties which fight away hair troubles. Its potent antibacterial and antifungal property heal infected scalp and helps in reducing hair fall. It provides intense nourishment to the scalp while its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties fight away dandruff and scalp infections.

Know more

All the products are available all across retail, modern outlets and e-commerce portals. For best offers you can also visit Aegte.in