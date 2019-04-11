Get nostalgic with the Revisit Project band

By Express News Service

This Saturday, The Revisit Project at The Piano Man Jazz Club will hook you up and make you go all nostalgic, while they pay tribute to distinguished musicians and play newer version of their songs.

The band is all about paying tribute to the distinguished musicians and unmasking a new rendition of some of their best hits. Their motive is to explore more and give out to the audience a newer version/taste of these songs while keeping them all hooked and nostalgic.

AT: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave

On: April 13

Timing: 9 pm to 11.55 pm