Home Cities Delhi

Get nostalgic with the Revisit Project band

This Saturday, The Revisit Project at The Piano Man Jazz Club will hook you up and make you go all nostalgic, while they pay tribute to distinguished musicians and play newer version of their songs.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

This Saturday, The Revisit Project at The Piano Man Jazz Club will hook you up and make you go all nostalgic, while they pay tribute to distinguished musicians and play newer version of their songs.
The band is all about paying tribute to the distinguished musicians and unmasking a new rendition of some of their best hits. Their motive is to explore more and give out to the audience a newer version/taste of these songs while keeping them all hooked and nostalgic.

AT: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave
On: April 13
Timing: 9 pm to 11.55 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp