Health, education in BJP’s sight as it trains gun on AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of spreading ‘false propaganda” showcasing success in education and health sectors.

The leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said contrary to the claims of the AAP government, the city had suffered a lot in the most important sectors — education and health — in last four years.

“The boastful claims made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain all these years are false propaganda. The truth remains that the government has failed to provide the services in these two fields at the doorstep of common man.”

Gupta said the so-called “revolutionary improvements” were only adding glory to papers only, even as no groundwork was done.

Gupta said as many as 52 vacant sites and a total of 82 plots were at the government’s disposal for school buildings. “But, it did not construct a single school.”

“The AAP in its manifesto, four years ago, said that it would open 500 new schools. All of them were supposed to be secondary and senior secondary schools. The government did nothing and continued to criticise the Central government and the DDA for not providing land for construction schools,” he said.

The AAP leaders could not be reached for their comment as they did not respond to phone calls and SMSes.

Instead of constructing new buildings, Gupta said, the government added classrooms to existing schools without any demand either from the schools or the education department.

“New classrooms are no substitute to new schools. It is highly misleading on the part of the Kejriwal government to say that he opened 1,000 new schools by building new classrooms. He should not fool the public with fallacious arguments.”