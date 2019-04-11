SAIL supplies steel for Army’s artillery gun ‘Dhanush’

By Express News Service

Steel Authority of India’s (SAIL) Alloys Steels Plant in Durgapur supplied the special steel that was used to make the country’s first indigenously designed and the biggest artillery gun ‘Dhanush’ which was inducted into the Army on April 8, 2019.

The plant supplied the special alloys steel for the gun developed by the Gun Factory in Jabalpur where it was handed over to the Indian Army.

SAIL, which is in its 60th year of production, has been meeting the requirement of special quality steel for the country’s defence forces.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that SAIL steel is being used in India’s various defence programs SAIL is ready to meet and supply special grade steels for the technical requirement of country’s defence programs,” said SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

Steel from the company has been used in the country’s various defence programs including INS Vikrant, INS Kiltan, INS Kamorta, MBT Arjun etc, he added.

Incidentally, SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant has also been supplying special grade steel to Jabalpur’s Gun Factory to meet its various technical requirements related to development and repair.