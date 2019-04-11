Home Cities Delhi

This is the beginning of my struggle: Wangkhem

 Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem walked out free on Wednesday after spending 134 days in jail. 

Published: 11th April 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kishorechandra Wangkhem with wife Ranjita Elangbam | Express

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem walked out free on Wednesday after spending 134 days in jail. “I have learnt a lot of lessons in jail. The best lesson is that you need not bow or apologize for speaking the truth or something good that you have done,” Wangkhem said. The Manipur HC had on Monday quashed the order of a lower court under which Wangkhem was detained under National Security Act and sent to one year’s “detention”.

“If I had bowed down and given up, this kind of authoritarian nature will continue. Now, I have the confidence to fight for justice and defend human rights,” the 39-year-old  journalist said.“This is the beginning of my struggle. A lot of people met me when I was arrested. Some said they had been threatened for speaking against this government. Others said they were threatened for comments on social media. I think I should, as a human rights defender and journalist, support them. This is not the end, rather this is the beginning,” Wangkhem said.

Ranjita Elangbam, the journalist’s wife, said, “Justice was delayed but not denied.”Wangkhem added, “A big, loud and clear message to the government is that we are living in a democracy. Criticism is a part and parcel of a democracy. The government should have the tolerance to listen to different voices. If not, democracy is going to be ruined.” He thanked the Manipur High Court for delivering justice to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp