AAP report card slams Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan’s turn on Thursday to face a ‘report card’ brought out by the AAP highlighting his performance on issues such as statehood, sealing drive and the problem of pollution.The AAP is bringing out this ‘report card’ which is essentially a compilation on the hits and misses of all seven BJP MPs from the national capital. Prior to this, the ruling party in Delhi had brought out the report card of BJP state unit chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday.

AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said the first promise made by Harsh Vardhan in 2014 was asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant full statehood to Delhi, but it was not fulfilled.

Rai said the BJP MP blames the AAP of not being able to tackle the problem of pollution in Delhi. “But the fact remains that the steps taken by us cannot be compared with any other state. We launched odd-even scheme and a comprehensive plan to tackle pollution,” Rai said. Vardhan tweeted it was because of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that Delhi could not be granted full statehood because he “insulted” India by protesting ahead of the Republic Day.