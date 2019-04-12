Home Cities Delhi

Alto K10 gets new safety gear,  prices hiked

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of one of the most popular small cars in the country — the Alto K10 —across India following an upgrade to its safety features in compliance with the AIS-145 safety norms. The new safety features include a driver airbag, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder. 

“Alto K10 is now compliant with AIS-145 Safety Norms... This will result in price increase in all variants of Alto K10 model. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region will vary fromRs 3,65,843 to Rs 4,44,777.

In the rest of India the price will vary from Rs 3,75,843 to Rs 4,54,777,” Maruti Suzuki said. The price revision will be effective from Thursday. Earlier, Alto’s key rivals, the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Redigo also updated their safety norms. 

