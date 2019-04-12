‘Art has to be envisaged as a catalyst to stimulate discourse’

By Express News Service

Neena Singh has a multifaceted personality being an artist par excellence, an art conservator, Chemist, teacher and writer. After successfully mounting 26 shows pan India and internationally, she is now exhibiting at Lalit Kala Akademi, a solo exhibition titled, Paridrishya.Singh believes that art is not just a tool for information but it has to be envisaged as a catalyst to stimulate discourse and foster change in the society.

“I did not want my paintings to be just a representation of a scene rather I wanted to represent mood, the emotions which I experience when associated with nature,” says Singh, adding, “I have used tonalism to express a sense of unity over diversity, tranquillity over activity and spiritual over physical. Among colours blue dominate in my work which is the colour of the sea and sky, it has a quality of cool expansiveness and openness. Soft, soothing, compassionate and caring, blue is an introspective colour. But, the quiet character and poetic subtlety of blue can also be associated with melancholy and resignation.”

She spent a great part of her life in Jabalpur, either at spiritual Gwarighat or adventurous Bargi Dam. But ever since she made a move from Jabalpur to Pune she has been working on the series of ‘Dynasty of marble rock’ and has painted about 45 artworks in varying sizes.

For Paridrishya, Singh has used oil as the medium and experimented with texture, colour and light extensively to express the grandeur of the marble rock jotting out of the beautiful Narmada, whose bluish-greenish water matching with the colour of the sky. The abstract mosaic of colour and texture lend a sculptural effect to the paintings. The eye never wearies of about the effect produced by the broken and reflected sunlight glancing from the pinnacle of white marbles reared against the deep blue sky. The brilliantly coloured cliffs and watching the seasons and the light change provided endless inspiration for her paintings.

Over the centuries, forces of nature have curved out strange structures on the marble cliffs and every rock narrates its story. Through her work, Singh reveals the beauty of nature with fresh, vibrant, colourful and poetic colours and motivates viewers to preserve it for the future. Her paintings create a desire to visit the place and assimilate its beauty personally. Her paintings are directly connected to life and interact with the viewer because everyone connects to the nature. (The exhibition Paridrishya is open for public till April18

at Lalit kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan.)