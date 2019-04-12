Home Cities Delhi

Baidyanath launches herbal cosmetic products in India

Ina bid to catch up with growing consumer shift towards natural, organic and Ayurvedic products, Baidyanath Ayurveda has launched Ayurvedic personal care products, Mantra Herbal, in India.

By Express News Service

“The Mantra Herbal range of products are well known globally and available in international markets. We have now launched in India, beginning with tier-I cities. The manufacturing unit is at Himachal Pradesh,” said Vedika Sharma, director, Mantra Herbals.

“The skin care products offer a selection of proprietary formulas designed to help nourish and enhance skin. The range features products that help cleanse, moisturize, tone and balance the appearance of skin,” she saysThe Mantra hair care range help nourish hair and protect it from harsh environment and chemicals. These contain Shikakai, Bhringraj and Amla that are very good for giving shine and health to hair. 

