Burmese toast, culinary boast

Chef Ansab Khan talks about the recently launched property of Burma Burma

By Ayesha Singh
With every new venture, there is an equal amount of jitters and joviality. The former keeps you grounded and the latter fills you up with ecstatic exuberance. No matter how much experience Ansab Khan has gathered in the last 12 years as a chef, he still finds himself caught between those two emotions. His vulnerable side seemed heavy the day we met him to talk about the recently launched property of Burma Burma chain of restaurants, at DLF Mall of India, Noida. 

This nervousness works for him, he says. It shows that the spark to be a chef is still alive despite all the pressure surrounding the big new launch he is at the helm of. Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram, Burma Burma has gone along collecting a favourable name among industry experts as well as patrons who have appreciated its Burmese identity, one very new to the restaurant circle of Delhi. “The Noida outlet brings a very essential element of this culture that’s influenced heavily by Buddhism and the Mon people. An example of this is in the way Mandala Art has been incorporated as an important element.

This ancient Buddhist art form that creates order out of disorder using circular patterns, is representative of completeness, something we aspire to achieve,” says Khan. What caught our eye immediately upon entering the space is the Tea Bar with a suspended designer display rack above the bar counter. Here, you get sensory walk-through rare artefacts from Myanmar, besides the delicate selection of tea. 

The menu has been worked out giving equal status to design and flavour. You have Sunflower leaves crispy wheat flakes sal, Taunggyi Khowsuey, Spring onion crisps, Steamed buns, and the likes as uniquely conceived and tastefully presented. “I’ve gone through my career with a lot happening — good and bad — but as long as it doesn’t come in the way of my food, I am fine with the consequences of everything else,” says Khan, adding, “In my professional success lies my personal success,” he says. DLF Mall of India, Plot No M 03, Sector 18, Noida. 

