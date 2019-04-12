Delhi Congress finalises four candidates for Lok Sabha elections, announcement later

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress finalised nominees for four parliamentary constituencies in its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday evening. Party insiders said candidatures of Kapil Sibal (Chandni Chowk), Rajkumar Chouhan (Northwest Delhi), Ajay Maken (New Delhi) and Jai Prakash Agarwal (Northeast Delhi) were cleared at the meeting. A senior Congress leader said the names for east, west and south Delhi are yet to be finalised.

AICC in-charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko said the names of probables for all the seven seats were discussed in CEC meeting and the final list of candidates will be released in a day or two. “We held deliberation over names for all seven seats in the screening committee in the afternoon. We sent two-three possible names for each seat to CEC headed by party president Rahul Gandhiji for a final call. The names of all the seven candidates will be announced tomorrow or a day after.”



Earlier in the day, Chacko met Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit at her residence to prepare a list of probable. Asked whether doors for alliance are shut, Chacko said he is not sure. “We held a discussion on the list for all seven seats. Discussion on alliance will take place later. Coalition is not guaranteed.” The AAP has already announced its candidates.

Another Delhi Congress leader said the party might not announce names for all seats in one go. “Three or four seats may be announced later.” He said on the high command’s directions, names of previous MPs including Sandeep Dikshit (East Delhi), Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi), and Ramesh Kumar (south Delhi) were included in the list.

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely and former Delhi MLA Naseeb Singh are contenders for east Delhi in case Sandeep refuses to contest, he said. On April 2, the Delhi Congress picked up the names of Pawan Khera (East Delhi), Yoganand Shastri (south Delhi), Archana Dalmia (New Delhi), Mangat Ram Singhal (Chandni Chowk), Devender Yadav (West Delhi), Rajesh Lilothia (northwest Delhi), and Mateen Ahmed (northeast Delhi) as possible candidates.

Meanwhile, Maken said he would contest from New Delhi irrespective of alliance with the AAP. “I have given my consent. I will contest whether coalition takes place or not.” On Wednesday, the AAP rejected the Congress’ offer for alliance only in Delhi. The AAP had insisted on a pre-poll pact in Haryana, Punjab, and Goa too. The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach out to an agreement over seat sharing.

Chacko said that the AAP had initiated the discussion on the alliance, and that the Congress agreed despite the fact that the party workers were uncomfortable. “BJP is the main enemy which we have to defeat. Hence, the discussion on alliance was started. They started asking alliance in Haryana and Punjab though situation there were different. If the AAP thinks that it can defeat the BJP alone, it is good. They are free to do that. This is an opportunity for us. We should try and want to see how much we have improved,” he said.