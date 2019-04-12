First-time voters in Delhi look beyond poll promises

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For youngsters all set to vote for the first time, problems are many and their demands from the next government include more institutes, jobs, women safety, freedom to speak and address the issues of environment, religious intolerance and sanitation. Some said they were not moved by the idea of nationalism while others appreciated the government’s “efforts against terrorism”.

“Religious intolerance is my primary concern. Things have changed to a great extent in last 5 years. Another issue that affects me is economic stagnation. I am not sure if any of the potential leaders can deal with it. So, I am still confused about my vote,” said Asdhuj Singh Puri, 20, a student of Business Economics.

A 19-year-old student of commerce said, dissent was her major demand. “Everybody has been silenced in the name of nationalism and people in power are answerable for it,” Yashaswini said, adding censorship has become a bigger issue. “Art needs to be kept away from politics. We are moving towards a fascist world. We don’t need leaders who support rapists and ban artists.”

She further questioned the government on its claims on corruption going down. While many students said they were going to decide their vote, depending on the candidates in their constituency, some felt the right way to cast it was going by the political party. For Yashswini, it is about “choosing one criminal over the other”. “Climate change remains ignored. The governments need to take it seriously to come up with solutions.”

According to the official data, available with the Election Commission, 1,91,077 residents of the national capital were newly registered as voters, with their age between 18 and 19 years. A student of Zoology said, she was concerned about the “less number of seats” that she has to deal with when she later goes on to apply for her MPhil or PhD. A 19-year-old voter said he was “moved to anger and disgust” by the government’s propaganda of nationalism.