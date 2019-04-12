Gautam Buddh Nagar sees over 60 per cent voting

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Rural areas saw brisk voting on Thursday, the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Gautam Buddh Nagar where the total voter turnout was recorded at 62.2 per cent. A total of 22.97 lakh voters were eligible to cast votes in the seat for which 13 candidates, including two Independents, are in contention. While rural areas of Jewar and Dadri reported 68.4 per cent and 64.6 per cent voter turnout respectively, the urban Noida saw only 53.6% votes of its electorate exercise their franchise.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma, who trounced his nearest rival by over 2.8 lakh votes in 2014, will be hoping to come out victorious against BSP’s Satveer Nagar and Congress’ Arvind Kumar Singh. Voting was largely fair and peaceful manner barring minor hiccups reported from a few areas. According to officials, an FIR was registered against a resident of Greater Noida for violating the secrecy of voting, which is fundamental to free and fair elections.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The accused allegedly clicked a photograph of the EVM while casting his ballot and then loaded the picture on social media, the police said. In a first, one pink booth was set up in each of the five Assembly segments (Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja) of Gautam Buddh Nagar for the polling on Thursday. The booth at every centre was distinguished by its entirely pink décor, including pink walls and table covers. The aim was to encourage female participation in the entire polling process. These booths were managed entirely by female staff.

Nearly 12,000 security forces, including CRPF and PAC personnel, were deployed across the district. Thirteen drone cameras also kept watch on the polling process. A delegation of Election Commission of Uganda had a first-hand experience of observing the polling process in Noida and visited several booths on Thursday with their Indian counterparts. The visiting delegation was seemingly impressed by the enthusiasm surrounding the elections.

More vote this time

Polling percentage in Gautam Buddh Nagar was substantially up in terms of percentage as well as numbers than the previous elections. In 2014, the constituency saw 60.39 per cent voting. This time, the fight is tougher for Mahesh Sharma as Satveer Nagar is a joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD combine. Nagar, a Gurjar leader, is looking to consolidate his community’s votes. He is also banking on Dalits. The constituency is home district of BSP chief Mayawati