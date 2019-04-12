Home Cities Delhi

IndiGo Delhi-Mumbai flight makes mid-air 'turn back'

The A320 NEO aircraft operated by IndiGo has faced a series of problems earlier with engine vibration being one of them.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purpose (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flight had to perform a mid-air "turn back" manoeuvre due to excessive vibration from the aircraft's engine number two, industry insiders privy to the development said on Friday.

However, an airline official said that the aircraft had suffered a bird hit en-route from Delhi to Mumbai on Wednesday.

The A320 NEO aircraft operated by IndiGo has faced a series of problems earlier with engine vibration being one of them.

ALSO READ: IndiGo's chief planning officer Micheal Swiatek quits

Industry sources said that at least 15 cases of mid-air engine problems have been reported in the A320 NEOs operated by IndiGo and GoAir since January.

Engine vibration resulting in mid-air turn backs has emerged as the most common and serious safety issue with the P&W engine powered NEOs of late.

The country's aviation regulator is said to be examining the incident.

Wednesday's incident comes days after the budget passenger carrier's Delhi-Istanbul flight had to be diverted to Kuwait.

The airline that time had said that an engine snag had hit its A320 NEO aircraft which was en-route from Delhi to Istanbul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo Delhi Mumbai flight Delhi Mumbai flight IndiGo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp