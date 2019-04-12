Innova Crysta, Fortuner get 2019 update

By Express News Service

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched updated versions of its popular utility vehicles Innova Crysta and Fortuner. TKM has added the new features after taking feedback from its customers, it said, like an option for newad ivory leather upholstery, perforated leather seats, embossed “Crysta”, insignia heat rejection glass, and USB fast charging port in Innova Crysta.

The new features are only available on the Innova Crysta diesel, and only the top-spec ZX and ZX AT variants get ivory leather upholstery options.For Fortuner, TKM has added the option of a new chamois interior color, seat perforation, and heat rejection glass. The new features are only available on the diesel variants. The 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta’s price ranges from `14.93 lakh to `22.43 lakh, while the 2019 Toyota Fortuner’s price ranges from `27.83 lakh to `33.6 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).