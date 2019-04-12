Lok Sabha elections 2019: Alliance talks with AAP fail, Congress to go alone in Delhi

By Online Desk

The Congress announced on Friday that it will go solo in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. PC Chacko, the party in-charge in Delhi, said the Congress has decided to contest alone since the AAP failed to form an alliance with it to fight against the BJP in the national capital.

However, Chacko said that the party is still open to an alliance with the AAP with a seat-sharing arrangement of 3 seats for the former and four for the latter.