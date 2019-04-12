Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Alliance talks with AAP fail, Congress to go alone in Delhi

The party in-charge said the Congress has decided to contest alone since the AAP failed to form an alliance with it against the BJP in the national capital.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

The party says it is still open to an alliance with AAP. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Congress announced on Friday that it will go solo in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. PC Chacko, the party in-charge in Delhi, said the Congress has decided to contest alone since the AAP failed to form an alliance with it to fight against the BJP in the national capital.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, Chacko said that the party is still open to an alliance with the AAP with a seat-sharing arrangement of 3 seats for the former and four for the latter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi PC Chacko Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp