By IANS

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out early on Friday in a showroom in Delhi, a fire department officer said.

The blaze was reported at around 2.50 a.m. in a showroom in Uttam Nagar. Some 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire was doused completely by 7.25 a.m. No casualty was reported. Cooling operation is underway," the officer said.

A short circuit is being suspected to be the cause, he added.