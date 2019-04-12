Porsche launches two new 911 Carrera variants for Indian market 

By Express News Service

German supercar maker Porsche on Thursday launched the all-new version of their flagship 911 sportscar in India. Porsche will offer the new 911 in two variants, the Carrera S (coupe) and the Carrera S Cabriolet (convertible) priced at `1.82 crore and `1.99 crore respectively. Bookings for the cars are now open while deliveries will start from the second half of 2019.

Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said, “Just like the first generation, the latest 911 is a sports car for the new era. It is the best 911 Porsche has ever produced and the eighth generation maintains the 911’s status as a pure driver’s car that also offers everyday usability and unique design. As such, I am delighted to announce that the 911 Carrera S and the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet are now available in India for booking.”

The turbocharged flat-six engine of the 911 Carrera S and the Carrera S Cabriolet now produces 450 horsepower. This corresponds to an increase of 30 hp compared with the previous generation. The 3-litre twin-turbocharged engine churns out 444 Bhp of power along with 530 Nm torque. Both 911 models beat the four-second mark for acceleration from zero to 100 km per hour: the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera S needs 3.7 seconds and the Carrera S Cabriolet just 3.9 seconds.

Top speeds are now measured at 308 km per hour for the 911 Carrera S and 306 km per hour for the soft-top version. The fuel consumption (NEDC-correlated) of the 911 Carrera S and the Carrera S Cabriolet is 8.9 l/100 km.

From the inside, 911’s completely new interior is characterised by the clear and straight lines of the dashboard with recessed instruments, inspired by the 911 models from the 1970s. Alongside the central rev counter – typical for Porsche – two thin, frameless displays supply information to the driver. The refined chassis design is completed by the next generation of Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which has been extensively developed for the new 911.