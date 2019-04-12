RK Jewellers showcases at UAE’s jewellery show

By Express News Service

Luxury jewellery brand, RK Jewellers South Extension, showcased its exclusive diamond and gold collection at the 46th UAE Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show. The show was inaugurated by Sheikh Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, chairman of the office of His Highness Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah.

India had the biggest pavilion this time to showcase season’s most exquisite and intricately-crafted jewellery pieces in both traditional and contemporary designs. RK Jewellers showcased over 1,000 of its designs, crafted keeping in the mind the woman of today. The designs were both heavy and lightweight to give royal and elegant look respectively.

The collection was made in different shades of gold with fiery diamonds and vibrant precious stones to bring the freshness and elegance of each piece. “We are regular participants at this show. This time we brought our new collection of modern bridal and contemporary designs. Each piece in the collection reflects a fresh, royal and colourful look and each one is in line with contemporary jewellery trends,” said Rohan Sharma, MD, RK Jewellers.