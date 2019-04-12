Home Cities Delhi

RK Jewellers showcases at UAE’s jewellery show

Luxury  jewellery brand, RK Jewellers South Extension, showcased its exclusive diamond and gold collection at the 46th UAE Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Luxury  jewellery brand, RK Jewellers South Extension, showcased its exclusive diamond and gold collection at the 46th UAE Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show. The show was inaugurated by Sheikh Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, chairman of the office of His Highness Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah.

India had the biggest pavilion this time to showcase season’s most exquisite and intricately-crafted jewellery pieces in both traditional and contemporary designs. RK Jewellers showcased over 1,000 of its designs, crafted keeping in the mind the woman of today. The designs were both heavy and lightweight to give royal and elegant look respectively.

The collection was made in different shades of gold with fiery diamonds and vibrant precious stones to bring the freshness and elegance of each piece. “We are regular participants at this show. This time we brought our new collection of modern bridal and contemporary designs. Each piece in the collection reflects a fresh, royal and colourful look and each one is in line with contemporary jewellery trends,” said Rohan Sharma, MD, RK Jewellers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RK Jewellers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp