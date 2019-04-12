Home Cities Delhi

Social media power: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari welcomes 700 new members through FB Live

Tiwari said not only supporters of the BJP but even people of the country were working actively to ensure victory of the party to make Narendra  Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the second t

Published: 12th April 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 700 people joined the BJP during an hour-long Facebook live session hosted by party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday. Tiwari welcomed the new members of the party, saying their membership will be formalised within a week. The Facebook live session that lasted for around an hour reached to over four lakh persons and more than 2,000 people interacted with the Delhi BJP president. 

Tiwari said not only supporters of the BJP but even people of the country were working actively to ensure victory of the party to make Narendra  Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the second term.

Answering a question on full statehood, Tiwari said his party had promised a “review” of full statehood.
“We had promised a review of the full statehood but no one had expected that an elected Chief Minister like Arvind Kejriwal would threaten to obstruct Republic Day parade,” Tiwari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari social media Facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp