Social media power: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari welcomes 700 new members through FB Live

NEW DELHI: About 700 people joined the BJP during an hour-long Facebook live session hosted by party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday. Tiwari welcomed the new members of the party, saying their membership will be formalised within a week. The Facebook live session that lasted for around an hour reached to over four lakh persons and more than 2,000 people interacted with the Delhi BJP president.

Tiwari said not only supporters of the BJP but even people of the country were working actively to ensure victory of the party to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the second term.

Answering a question on full statehood, Tiwari said his party had promised a “review” of full statehood.

“We had promised a review of the full statehood but no one had expected that an elected Chief Minister like Arvind Kejriwal would threaten to obstruct Republic Day parade,” Tiwari said.