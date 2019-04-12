The eternal Sunshine of my spotless mind

Shekhar Vijayan By

Sunshine came into our lives 11 years ago when she flew down from Kolkata and since then she has been the flavour of the morning, noon and night. She is my best friend who is my sounding board, first, for all the jokes I crack on an unsuspecting audience. Sunshine, my golden retriever, who has the most beautiful eyes and nose. She can walk, run, swim and get really scared of horror films. Her biggest weakness is carrots.

Sunshine lives in the moment, not the past or the future and that’s something which has hugely inspired me. She is a showstopper wherever she goes and gives the best handshakes and I guess the most awesome hugs too. It’s said that dogs reflect pet parents in terms of habits, I can say I am a lot like Sunshine – confident, social, independent, conversational. And she shares my love for carrots.

I have had conversations with her on everything, ranging from ghosts to the title of my new book... and she just nods. In the land of the ‘Shekhars’, the sunshine never sets. Sunshine believes winter is coming and she might just know who will win in the elections this year in India .. she has a sixth sense of a different kind. The author is an actor, motivational speaker and a stand-up comedian