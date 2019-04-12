Transform your face into a piece of art

By Express News Service

The unflinching free-spirit of Mark by AVON brings home some cutting-edge innovations in the sphere of makeup technology, inspired by the latest beauty trends in the world. Mark launches some really chic products for makeup junkies with bold and vibrant colours.

The products are available in lips, eyes and nail categories: Mark 2-in 1 Lip Tattoo, Mark Epic lip transformer lipstick, Mark pro line lip perfector, Mark the big dot liquid eyeliner, Mark big and phenomenal volume mascara, Mark epic eyeshadow mini palette and more.

Commenting on the launch Shraddha Bachani, Celebrity Makeup expert AVON India says, “Mark is launching a trendy range in bold and vibrant colours. With Mark, you can create art with the most beautiful canvas, your face. The products are completely edgy and inspired by the global beauty trends. Make up junkies would love to include the range in their beauty routine.”

The collection gives you the freedom to express yourself creatively and gives you the power to make an impact on the world. They bring together advanced make-up, innovative textures and high pigment colours to help you push your boundaries.

Mark by AVON

The new range inspires you to experiment with your looks with the ‘it’ factor to awe the new age. The new brand of bold colours, high quality, and versatile products truly inspires your inner artist and helps you to celebrate your own individuality. At: Avonworld wide.com