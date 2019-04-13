Home Cities Delhi

A pair of jeans to beat the Delhi heat

The range is designed with superior wicking properties which helps absorb sweat quickly from the skin to the outer layer of the fabric, where it evaporates leaving the wearer dry and cool throughout the day. 

Published: 13th April 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Wrangler’s new Spring
Summer 2019 collection is out

The summer is here and with it, the perfect pair of jeans to beat the heat! Wrangler, the original denim brand, presents its Spring Summer 19 range of InfiCool apparel. Developed in collaboration with RElan, the range is powered with Kooltex technology that keeps the wearer dry and comfortable as the climatic temperature goes up. 

The range is designed with superior wicking properties which helps absorb sweat quickly from the skin to the outer layer of the fabric, where it evaporates leaving the wearer dry and cool throughout the day. 

Discover the power of these advanced denims in different styles and washes, so that you can sport a fresh, fashionable look this summer. Wrangler’s InfiCool denims and rest of its stylish spring-summer collection is available at all Wrangler stores. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp