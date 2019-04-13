An interesting spin on Pichhwai Art

By Express News Service

When everyone is going traditional, how can the apparel brands be left behind? Matching up to the tunes of the prevailing moods of fashion-conscious women, Ancestry, the contemporary lifestyle and fashion brand by Future Style Lab, has come up with its latest collection Sacred Forest.

The collection is inspired by the centuries old Pichhwai art from Nathdwara and uses some traditional motifs on some very novel silhouettes. It is a perfect amalgamation of ‘Temple Art’ with ‘City Chic’ and is apt for the self-assured, professionally competent and curious contemporary woman of today, who is also rooted in Indian tradition.

From asymmetrical dresses to circle skirts, several distinctly contemporary styles are included in this collection. With motifs like trees, tigers, cows and monkeys, among others, inspired from the ‘Pichhwai’ art, embellished on these styles, the brand truly gives its clients a chance to enter a ‘sacred forest’ right in the heart of ‘urban jungles’.