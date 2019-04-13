BJP moves SC seeking action against Rahul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging that he had misquoted the top court’s order on the Rafale fighter jet deal matter to create prejudice. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi sought action against Rahul for attributing his personal remarks on the recent verdict to the apex court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the plea on April 15. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that Rahul made a remark that the “Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai” in the verdict. Earlier, the BJP had accused Rahul of gross contempt of court, saying that he attributed something to the SC, which it had never said.

“The Congress president probably doesn’t read even half a paragraph of the court’s order, but here, by saying that the court has said ‘chowkidaar chor hai’, it is verging on contempt of court,” Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a press conference. A day later, on Thursday, the Congress demanded resignations of Sitharaman and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.