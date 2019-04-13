Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress, AAP cannot ignore political compulsion 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: An alliance between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi looks bleak at the moment, but political compulsions and poll arithmetic suggest they should fight together to defeat the BJP.

The top leadership of the two parties are aware of the fact and may come together to put up a joint front, presenting an uphill task to the BJP which had won all seven seats in the national capital last time.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the AAP got 21 % votes and the Congress’ share was 26 %. Their combine vote share was higher than BJP’s 37%. Despite a strong wave in favour of the BJP, the AAP secured 33.1% votes in 2014 and the Congress got 15.2%. The BJP’s 46.6% vote share was about 2 % less than the Congress-AAP’s share.

The poll statistics may force both parties to go back to the negotiation table, thereby a coalition can’t be ruled out completely. AICC in-charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko asserted on Friday that an alliance is not possible other than Delhi, but added together they could defeat BJP on all seven seats.

“We have 21% votes and they have 26 % as per the latest elections. Arithmetically, we together can defeat BJP.”

“Chances (of alliance) are always there. Politics is unpredictable. We were ready. We are ready now but except Delhi, other states are not possible,” Chacko told The Morning Standard on Friday.

Subhash Chopra, former Delhi Congress president, said conditions for alliance might be reconsidered as it is imperative to ‘crush’ communal forces.

“It is high time that all like-minded parties to come on the same platform and to face BJP unitedly. The BJP, which is spreading hatred and political terror in the country, can easily be trounced by the Congress and AAP coalition.”

The Congress, which has finalised names for northeast Delhi, New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and northwest Delhi, may release the final list of seven candidates on Sunday. According to senior Congress leaders, discussion on nominees had already taken place on Thursday in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. The party is considering former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and Mahabal Mishra for east and west Delhi.

Ramesh Kumar may be fielded from south Delhi but the conviction of his brother Sajjan Kumar in a Sikh riot case is a problem.

Yogananad Shastri is also a front runner from the seat. Champion wrestler Sushil Kumar is another possible name for south Delhi.

However, reports are doing round in the party circles that Dikshit is not interested in contesting election from east Delhi constituency.

“Dikshit’s unwillingness is not a concern, if leadership asks the leaders have to follow. Her candidature fits in the party’s seat allocation plan perfectly,” said a senior Congress functionary.

PLAN B in offing?

An AAP leader said his party may rework on a seat sharing formula, if the Congress insists on alliance only in Delhi. “Had we stitched tie-up in Haryana, our coalition would have wiped out the BJP there. If the Congress is adamant, we may consider another option of leaving two seats for them.”