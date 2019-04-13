Home Cities Delhi

Hot and Cold Flask that doubles up as a speaker

By Express News Service

Wondering what to gift your husband/boyfriend on his birthday? More so when his wardrobe is overflowing with the shirts and jeans, perfumes and colognes! Besides, he is tech-savvy and doesnt really appreciate fashion much!Worry not. Gift him the newly-launched flask from Xech that doubles up as a speaker! Yes, the futuristic tech brand has come up with a Hot and Cold Flask Speaker. 

Ready to be synced with your Bluetooth-enabled device and outfitted with control buttons, this wireless speaker bottle makes it easy to stay hydrated and listen to your favourite tunes, especially when biking, hiking or camping. 

This multi-functional flask is handy for you to carry your hot/cold beverage and its tight vacuum seal helps keep the temperature of your beverage constant for hours, which makes it perfect for carrying water, coffee, tea and sports drinks!Made of aviation grade stainless steel, it has a charging port for micro USB and the capacity of carrying 500 ml liquid.

 The Bluetooth tumbler speaker  can even be used as an office thermos or travel mug thermos. 

