Jewellery inspired by Sanganeri block prints from Voylla

The ongoing summer season is the time of flowing mulmul dupattas, chikankari suits and cotton handloom sarees.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The ongoing summer season is the time of flowing mulmul dupattas, chikankari suits and cotton handloom sarees. It is that time of the year when enchanted gardens explode in blooms that inspire poetry, a time when even the searing sun cannot wither the charm of the delicate Sanganeri florals. 

Keeping in tune with the times, Studio Voylla has launched its Bagh-E-Fiza collection. As the name suggests it is a collection of breezy earrings, necklaces and statement rings, inspired by the classic Sanganeri prints and blooming gardens. Created in pastel shades of blue, pink and mint greens with minimalistic floral motifs, Bagh-E-Fiza spells sheer elegance. Further, it is easy on your skin as it doesn’t contain nickel or any other harmful alloy. 

“Bagh - E - Fiza is a dreamy resort wear collection inspired by botanical prints and Sanganeri block prints.  We have used our signature nickel-free brass with silver finish, fine hand enameling in pastel shades and colored bead detailing for the collection. It is perfect for those seeking classy ethnic designs in contemporary styles,” says Jagrati Shringi, CTO & CMO, Voylla.

The styles include Jhumka Drop Hoop Earrings, Circles and Jhumka Drop Earrings, Necklace set with floral motifs and Leaves Long Drop Earrings. Each of the pieces is inspired by patterns of block printing and crafted from brass and plated with silver and needless to say goes perfectly well with your ethnic wear. So what are you waiting for?  Team a Bagh-E-Fiza piece with your summer kurtas, cotton sarees, layered skirts or even a kaftan, and embrace your inner gypsy.

