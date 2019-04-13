Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP willing to give in to Congress for alliance but with caveat

The AAP’s emphasis is to get the Congress to agree for an alliance in Haryana and stretch it to Punjab. 

Published: 13th April 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP indicated its willingness to compromise on Friday and become the juniormost ally in Haryana after the Congress turned down the proposal to go for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections But, the party also put a caveat of allotting only two of the total seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Congress. 

A party insider involved in the alliance talks said, if the Congress joins alliance of the JJP and the AAP, then the party is willing to fight on just one seat and support the Grand Old Party in six seats of Haryana.

The remaining three seats will then go to the JJP.

That if agreed upon, the AAP wants to leave only two seats in Delhi, where it had suggested allowing three constituencies to the Congress.

The AAP’s emphasis is to get the Congress to agree for an alliance in Haryana and stretch it to Punjab. 
In Haryana, the AAP was eyeing Karnal and Faridabad.

“If the Congress sends a proposal to us, then we will consider. In Haryana, we are willing to contest on only one seat and the Congress can fight on six. But still they are not willing to consider. All our surveys show that if there is no alliance in Haryana, then the entire opposition vote will be split,” said a senior AAP leader. 

