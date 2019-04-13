Organic pedicure using natural oils is best for feet

Home Cities Delhi

Soaking your feet in warm water rejuvenates them

By Shahnaz Husain
An organic pedicure uses natural oils and extracts. Today we’ll talk about how you can do pedicure at home. For this you need a nail brush, pumice stone or a heel scrubber, nail clippers, emery board, cotton wool, cotton buds, massage cream, polish remover, nail polish and a small tub for soaking the feet. 

To begin with, remove old polish, if any, with nail polish remover using cotton wool. Then take warm water in a tub and add some herbal shampoo and a vegetable oil, like sunflower oil or olive oil to it. Soak your feet in this water. You can also add some coarse salt. Let your feet soak in for about 15-20 minutes. Then clean the nails with the brush. The brush should not be too hard. Use the pumice stone on the heels and side of the soles. Avoid metal scrubbers. You can also scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah. When this is done, wash the feet in clean water. Dry with a towel. 

If your nails need cutting, better to use a nail clipper. Toe nails should be cut straight across. Avoid shaping toe nails as it can lead to in-growing nails. Use the emery board to smoothen them. Do not cut the cuticles of the toe nails. Do not use sharp instruments to clean the nails. Apply almond oil and push back gently with a cotton bud. 

Then, give feet a scrub treatment. Mix ground almonds with yogurt and some sugar. Apply this mixture on the feet. After 15 to 20 minutes, rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Pay attention to the heels. Wash off with water. Then massage the feet with olive oil or sunflower oil. Wipe off excess cream with a moist towel. Mix one tablespoon each of lemon juice and honey with 50 ml rose water. Apply on the feet. Lie down and relax for half an hour. Wash it off with plain water. 

Apply oil and massage on feet and nails.  Pay special attention to the heels, applying more oil if needed. Use upward strokes for the massage, from the toes towards the ankles. Wipe the feet with a moist towel. Mix a little lemon juice with honey and apply on the feet. Wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes. This moisturises and softens the skin.If you wish to apply polish, put some cotton wool between the toes. Apply the nail varnish in broad strokes, from the base of the nail to the nail tips. After the first coat dries, apply the second coat of colour.

