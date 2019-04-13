Home Cities Delhi

Paperless e-system to begin from next month

Published: 13th April 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Nearly 60,000 files of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority will be available in digital format from next month as the YEIDA is implementing an e-office system for efficient working besides going paperless and streamlining workflow. According to officials, the aim is to handle files in a more efficient and transparent manner and to improve the responsiveness to citizens besides bringing in accountability.

“The system will be under the supervision of an additional CEO and I will monitor it,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA. “The system will help in faster clearance of files and it envisions a paper-less office. We have digitized 42,000 files of YEIDA. The rest are being digitized. Training of staff will be done after all the files are scanned and digitized. We have kept May 1 as the deadline to launch the project.” 

The e-Office system is an integrated file and records management system allowing users to manage content, search for data internally and collaborate. It also enables electronic movement and tracking of files besides archival retrieval of data.The e-Office will be simultaneously launched in all YEIDA departments since most files are interconnected and move between departments. 

“For example, if three departments are involved in policy-making, three copies are made and sent across. With e-office, this kind of duplication and wasteful expenditure on paper can be avoided as the work is done online,” Singh explained. “Besides cutting down on heavy usage of paper, e-Office also offers long-term benefits in governance. Being tamper-proof is another big benefit of the system.”  The CEO pointed out that file tracking will be easier and its movement seamless. Human involvement in carrying files physically between departments will also be reduced, he added. 

