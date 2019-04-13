Home Cities Delhi

Power struggle: Lutyens’ residents caught between AAP and BJP

They may live in Lutyens’ Delhi, but the ‘privileged’ residents of these posh localities face a disadvantage as well.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: They may live in Lutyens’ Delhi, but the ‘privileged’ residents of these posh localities face a disadvantage as well.

While the constituency is represented by BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi in Parliament, the local MLA is none other than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself. It means the residents are caught between the tussle of two parties.

Polling will take place on May 12. Though the BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the New Delhi constituency, it is a near certainty that the Congress’ Ajay Maken will be facing off Brajesh Goel of the AAP.  In 2014, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi had defeated Maken by a margin of 2.7 lakh votes.

“Names don’t work anymore… The work done in these five years will seal the fate of the candidate from this constituency. Issues keep coming and going, but this moment what bothers us is property tax. Whoever gives a solution will get the public’s favour,” a member of Golf Links Resident Welfare Association told The Morning Standard.

The BJP-ruled New Delhi Municipal Council suggested introducing Unit Area Method selectively for self-occupied residential properties, which was enforced in April. But, the Supreme Court struck down the 2009 bylaws following a writ petition by a resident.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

Another RWA member from Sunder Nagar society said the issue was raised with Lekhi and Kejriwal but no concrete solution came out.

“Both the MP and the NDMC are of the same party, yet they couldn’t provide any resolution. Lekhi is herself a NDMC member. We had taken up the matter legally and now have to wait.” 

In these five years, some of the residents claimed, Lekhi had hardly made any visit or held any meeting with them.  

“It has been a poor show so far by Lekhi. We are disappointed how she had handled our issues. Appeals were made seeking relaxation of norms to construct additional floors.  Kejriwal often visits and at least listen to us,” said the Sunder Nagar resident.

Sunder Nagar, Golf Links, Bengali Market, Jor Bagh residents are also worried about the extension of Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone as it restricts increasing built-up area. Though water and electricity are no concerns, the residents want better infrastructure and improved healthcare facilities.

“There are elderly couples in these societies whose children have moved abroad. Visiting hospitals is not always feasible. There is a clinic by the NDMC which does not operate properly. We will be happy if something like doorstep health checkups is provided,” said a resident of Bengali Market colony. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp