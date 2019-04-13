Power struggle: Lutyens’ residents caught between AAP and BJP

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: They may live in Lutyens’ Delhi, but the ‘privileged’ residents of these posh localities face a disadvantage as well.

While the constituency is represented by BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi in Parliament, the local MLA is none other than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself. It means the residents are caught between the tussle of two parties.

Polling will take place on May 12. Though the BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the New Delhi constituency, it is a near certainty that the Congress’ Ajay Maken will be facing off Brajesh Goel of the AAP. In 2014, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi had defeated Maken by a margin of 2.7 lakh votes.

“Names don’t work anymore… The work done in these five years will seal the fate of the candidate from this constituency. Issues keep coming and going, but this moment what bothers us is property tax. Whoever gives a solution will get the public’s favour,” a member of Golf Links Resident Welfare Association told The Morning Standard.

The BJP-ruled New Delhi Municipal Council suggested introducing Unit Area Method selectively for self-occupied residential properties, which was enforced in April. But, the Supreme Court struck down the 2009 bylaws following a writ petition by a resident.

Another RWA member from Sunder Nagar society said the issue was raised with Lekhi and Kejriwal but no concrete solution came out.

“Both the MP and the NDMC are of the same party, yet they couldn’t provide any resolution. Lekhi is herself a NDMC member. We had taken up the matter legally and now have to wait.”

In these five years, some of the residents claimed, Lekhi had hardly made any visit or held any meeting with them.

“It has been a poor show so far by Lekhi. We are disappointed how she had handled our issues. Appeals were made seeking relaxation of norms to construct additional floors. Kejriwal often visits and at least listen to us,” said the Sunder Nagar resident.

Sunder Nagar, Golf Links, Bengali Market, Jor Bagh residents are also worried about the extension of Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone as it restricts increasing built-up area. Though water and electricity are no concerns, the residents want better infrastructure and improved healthcare facilities.

“There are elderly couples in these societies whose children have moved abroad. Visiting hospitals is not always feasible. There is a clinic by the NDMC which does not operate properly. We will be happy if something like doorstep health checkups is provided,” said a resident of Bengali Market colony.