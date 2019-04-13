Varun and  Raghavan may come together for Ekkis

By Express News Service

Four years after Badlapur, Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan are likely to reunite for an upcoming biopic. Titled Ekkis, the film is based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a 21-year-old Indian Army officer who was killed in action during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. For his wartime exploits, Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration, making him the youngest recipient of the award. As per the buzz, Raghavan is in the process of finishing the script.

The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan, who also produced Badlapur. Varun Dhawan has a number of projects lined up for 2019, including Kalank, Street Dancer 3D and the Coolie No. 1 remake. Sriram Raghavan’s last directorial, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was a critical and commercial success. The film recently crossed the `100 crore mark at the China box office.