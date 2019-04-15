Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

After getting an overwhelming response in Bengaluru and Mumbai (where it has been performed over 20 times), Monsters In The Dark is coming to regale, provoke and involve Delhi audiences in its conversations on the dreaded disease cancer.

The play is being staged today at Kamani Auditorium, at 7pm with donor passes priced at Rs 500 as a fund-raising exercise for the Indian cancer Society, that’s staging the play under its annual programme, Artistes Against Cancer.

Monsters In The Dark is a stage adaption of The Emperor of all Maladies : A Biography of Cancer, a book written by Siddhartha Mukherjee, an Indian-born American physician and oncologist, which won the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction.

The 90-minute play highlights human challenges in dealing with cancer. Being performed by Bangalore Little Theatre, it has been developed through a collaborative project with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and St John’s Research Institute, Bengaluru.

“The response we got at the Tata Memorial Hospital where we performed to an audience of doctors, including oncologists, caregivers and patients, was most wonderful,” says playwright Kavya Srinivasan.

Cancer is one dreaded disease that’s perhaps most threatening of all. It doesn’t just affect a patient, rather the whole circle of family of friends.

The slow death it warrants for many of its victims is beyond comprehension. But showing the tragedy alone is not the idea with which this play is being staged. As Kavya says, “Most plays, stories, even films either glorify a cancer patient or are just too depressive. We have done none of that in our play. Ours is a factual and unemotional account of cancer,” she says. The play has taken a medical humanities approach to the malady.

“Cancer has been in existence for over 300 years, and through our play we have tried to show how humans have dealt with it,” she adds.

Surely not an easy job! “Not at all,” she says, adding that the biggest challenge was to make a play that a layman could understand without trivializing the disease or its patients.

“It is a very technical play. We didn’t want to alienate the average viewer but we didn’t also want to simplify it much. We just wanted to keep the vigour alive,” she says.

The play, Kavya informs, takes us through the history of cancer treatment and research across time with stories of frustration and energy, structure and leadership, grief and survival, hope and risk, failure and endurance, isolation and confidence.

The stories, personal and clinical, are brought alive through Sidney Farber, Gordon Zubrod, Carla Reed and a few more actors on the stage.

A remarkable fact is one of the cancer survivors, Minti Jain, is playing an ensemble of roles in the play.

“It is a privilege to have Minti act in the play. She brought a different perspective with her. Her connect is stronger than any of the other actors, which is a huge value-addition to our content,” says Kavya.

“Having been a cancer patient myself, I could connect with the content. A lot of old emotions came up. But it wasn’t traumatic, rather cathartic for me. It’s been 10 years as a cancer survivor, and I am glad I am a part of this play,” she says.

