Elderly man attempts suicide before Delhi Metro train

An elderly man suffered critical injuries after he tried to kill himself by jumping before a Delhi Metro train in Dwarka Sector 7.

Published: 15th April 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 03:09 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An elderly man suffered critical injuries after he tried to kill himself by jumping before a Delhi Metro train in Dwarka Sector 7, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at 10.50 a.m.

"The victim, identified as Surender, 70, is a resident of Dwarka. He left his house to visit Hanuman temple," Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said.

A retired Section Officer, Surender was admitted to a hospital. "We are trying to find out the reason for attempted to suicide as he is presently unconscious," the officer added.

