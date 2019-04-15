Home Cities Delhi

Handloom weaves from across India under one roof

Over the last few days, the city has witnessed a humongous gathering of over 70 craftspeople and artisan designers from across the country bringing handloom weaves embellished with distinctive craft techniques under the umbrella of Summer Weaves, the summer bazaar organised by the Dastkar. 

“Summer is when we all shift from heavy silks to light summer cotton,” says Laila Tyabji, founder of NGO Dastkar, adding,  “Dastkar’s Summer Weaves is the place to stock up on those delightful Kotas, Chanderis and muslins for the coming season. It’s also to celebrate the handloom weaver and our varied traditions of handloom weaving. The bazaar promises to offer a rich diversity of handloom weaves, prints, embroideries and other textile techniques from across India.”

The bazaar brings together artisans and designers on a single platform to showcase their summer weaves. With people coming from various regions to showcase their products, the variety is countless. Elaborating further, Chavi Saklani, the project coordinator says, “The diversity can also be seen in the fabrics. We have organic cotton, Chanderi, Malmal, khadi and naturally dyed fabrics. This time we have a special sari show where we have curated exclusive pieces of different crafts from all across the country. They include hand-painted Madhubani saris, Kalamkari and Chanderi. We also have a lot of kota silk saris, which are exclusive pieces.” Saklani is herself a textile designer and has been attached with Dastkar for around 13 months. After working in the industry for a couple of years, Saklani wanted to engage directly with the artisans and explore the various craftworks while understanding the techniques involved.

Founded in 1981, Dastkar is known to give the craft people their due credit. “They also get a proper platform to showcase their work with no mediator involved. It is basically a fair trade. Unlike many organisations, Dastkar does not charge exorbitant rental charges,” says  Saklani, adding, “Also with various workshops that take place, the organisation helps revolutionise the crafts. And these aspects are quintessential for an artisan to bring out proper quality design product while staying true to their roots.”

