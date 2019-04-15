Home Cities Delhi

Have we come to the point of no return?

By Express News Service

Today the whole world is in chaos. The human race is in pain more than before. The root cause of this is that the three key powers (religion, politics and science) that run the world have miserably failed to function in accordance with their essential characteristics to look after the well-being of people at large. These powers have deviated from their normal course, lost their essential traits and degraded to the lowest level, which is quite visible from the sorry state of affairs in our country.

The power of religion which was meant to show human beings the righteous path, and which is necessary to maintain social harmony, has today become a perpetrator of conflict. The religion has failed to uphold moral values in the society.

The power of politics is also in a state of crisis. No government anywhere in the world can claim that they are free from corruption. Laws that are made for the benefit of common public are turning out to be mere eyewash. People in power break laws and go scot-free while the common man pays penalties for not abiding laws. Is this how we should be governed?

Science, the third key power that runs the world, emerged as a result of man’s search for a better life. It harnessed natural resources to channelise them into useful means for human consumption. However, today the scenario is such that the energy tapped from the nature has gone out of control. The use of science in violating the laws of nature has become the root cause of environmental imbalance leading to a rise in natural calamities. Modern scientific advancement, which was meant to help humans to live a better life, has led to proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and has endangered global peace and harmony.
So, we can say that three powers governing the world have gone haywire and are steering us to mass destruction. What’s more surprising is that despite the knowledge of this phenomenon, nobody seems to be inclined towards saving the situation.   

