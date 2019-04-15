Spring springs up as sartorial stories of style

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Spring has sprung up as the muse for many designers this year and following the resplendent trail of fresh prints and cheerful motifs, fashion designer Ridhi Mehra too has set foot on the stylish spring red carpet with her new collection called A Lot Like Spring.

Joviality is in the air like ebullience is at Mehra’s footsteps. Through interlacing threads of floral inspiration, she has crafted silhouettes that are reminiscent of the happiest time of this year for her. “My growing up the memory of spring is flowers blooming in Bombax Ceiba tree or commonly known as cotton trees. It reminds me of the games we used to play by making things out of their buds. It also evokes a feeling of simplicity and innocence. Life was much simpler when we were children,” says Mehra.

In a lot of ways, her new collection is that too. It doesn’t claim to set any unachievable, ruthless standard of perfection nor does it try to follow the trail of competitive trends. It celebrates simple old-world influences while remaining contemporary in essence. “From re-imagining delicate, age-old floral motifs to translating traditional sartorial style in a new light for our Neo-Indian clientele has been my effort,” she says, adding, “Indo-Persian prints and regal navrattan gemstones meeting breezy international fabrics in traditional Indian sensibilities, is a true coming together of two worlds.”

Garments in misty rose, yellow daisy, ruby red, moss green with opal pink and pearl ivory outline the colour palate of kurtas, kaftans, anarkalis, cocktail saris, ornate lehengas, and printed separates.

Divided into two different segments — Zahara with navrattan embellishments and prints, and Leila with pink and lilac-hued embellishments, these comprise what she calls reinvented demi-couture silhouettes. “We’ve used handwoven raw silk, organza, chiffon and georgette. Our most-loved embellished belts make a return in a new playful avatar with navrattan gemstones, set in regal motifs.

With every collection launch, Mehra comes to understand her customers better. It’s an exercise to not just promote her business but also to reflect on what makes people tick. Because clothes are a tangible mirroring of an individual’s thoughts, she gets to come closer to a person’s authentic self. With this truth, she continues to create honest sartorial stories that just like spring, rekindle happy memories.