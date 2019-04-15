Stomp in Style with sneakers and heels

By Express News Service

Wondering what to wear with your cocktail dress or the newly-purchased pencil skirt? Well, go for sneakers, we would say. And just for you, London-based fashion brand Truffle Collection has launched its new range of sneakers. The range, aptly called, Stomp In Style, consists of footwear consisting of not just sneakers but stylish heels as well and showcases impeccable harmony of elegance, style and comfort that can accentuate any ensemble.

Breaking the monotony of heels and flats, this assortment offers an amalgamation, just right to switch between the heels and the cool sneakers. These striking shoes will surely take your style quotient a notch higher. So, its time to ship out those tired old trends and put your best foot forward in this super stylish collection.

“Our Stomp in Style Collection comprises of voguish heels and the cool trainers which make to be a perfect pick for the fashion forward women. These lend the right amount of glamour for the upcoming scorching days,” says Vijay Pal Singh Johal, Director, Truffle Collection.

The collection is available online.