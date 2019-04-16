131 FIRs lodged, three lakh posters removed: Delhi CEO on Lok Sabha election preparations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have registered 131 FIRs for defacement of public property while over three lakh hoardings, banners and posters were removed in the national capital.

“Till date, 3,05,546 hoardings/banners/posters were removed. Out of which, 30,533 were removed from New Delhi Municipal Council, 43,075 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,26,566 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 1,02,961 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said.

Of the total 131 FIRs registered for defacement, 13 were against the AAP, nine against the BJP, two against the Congress and two against others. The rest of the FIRs were filed against non-political entities.

Two non-cognisable reports (NCRs) were lodged in Shahdara police district. One of them was lodged after a car was found carrying 17 bundles of SP posters on Monday. The other non-cognisable report was lodged when a cab was found with banners of BJP without permission.

A total of 1,361 bottles, 91 half and 1,24,849 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) along with 804 bottles, 1,095 half and 2,49,020 quarters of countrymade liquor were seized. A total of 5,831 bottles of beer were also seized, officials said.

As many as 856 FlRs were registered under the Excise Act and 851 people were arrested Also, 316 FlRs were registered under the Arms Act wherein 358 people were arrested and 1,320.84 kg of narcotics/drugs seized.

Till date, cash worth Rs 2,40,22,850 was seized by surveillance and flying squad teams. Apart from this, 430 unlicensed weapons and 2,578 cartridges and explosives were also seized, poll officials said.

Narcotics worth Rs 348 crore were seized, while the total seizure, including cash and jewellery, is worth Rs 388 crore.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee received 242 applications for clearing advertisements, out of which, 205 have been cleared, 17 rejected and 20 are pending.

The BJP had submitted 158 applications, the Congress 66 and the AAP 16. With agency inputs