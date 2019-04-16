Home Cities Delhi

131 FIRs lodged, three lakh posters removed: Delhi CEO on Lok Sabha election preparations

Police have registered 131 FIRs for defacement of public property while over three lakh hoardings, banners and posters were removed in the national capital. 

Published: 16th April 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Officer of Delhi Dr. Ranbir Singh addressing the media during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (Naveen Kumar P | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Police have registered 131 FIRs for defacement of public property while over three lakh hoardings, banners and posters were removed in the national capital. 

“Till date, 3,05,546 hoardings/banners/posters were removed. Out of which, 30,533 were removed from New Delhi Municipal Council, 43,075 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,26,566 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 1,02,961 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said.

Of the total 131 FIRs registered for defacement, 13 were against the AAP, nine against the BJP, two against the Congress and two against others. The rest of the FIRs were filed against non-political entities.

Two non-cognisable reports (NCRs) were lodged in Shahdara police district. One of them was lodged after a car was found carrying 17 bundles of SP posters on Monday. The other non-cognisable report was lodged when a cab was found with banners of BJP without permission. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A total of 1,361 bottles, 91 half and 1,24,849 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) along with 804 bottles, 1,095 half and 2,49,020 quarters of countrymade liquor were seized. A total of 5,831 bottles of beer were also seized, officials said.  

As many as 856 FlRs were registered under the Excise Act and 851 people were arrested Also, 316 FlRs were registered under the Arms Act wherein 358 people were arrested and 1,320.84 kg of narcotics/drugs seized.

Till date, cash worth Rs 2,40,22,850 was seized by surveillance and flying squad teams. Apart from this, 430 unlicensed weapons and 2,578 cartridges and explosives were also seized, poll officials said.  

Narcotics worth Rs 348 crore were seized, while the total seizure, including cash and jewellery, is worth Rs 388 crore.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee received 242 applications for clearing advertisements, out of which, 205 have been cleared, 17 rejected and 20 are pending.  

The BJP had submitted 158 applications, the Congress 66 and the AAP 16. With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp