A fun mix of elegance and comfort for holiday season

The new collection consist of two segments, one for the warm summer days and another for breezy summer evenings, each including outfits perfect for day and evening.

By Express News Service

All you free-spirited, outgoing women who want fashionable vacation clothes to doubly enjoy your holidays, look no further. Sustainable clothing brand, The Monkey Brain, has come up with a carefully-crafted fun clothing range for you — Resort’19 Collection, a right mix of elegance and comfort that you so need while holidaying, be it with family of with friends. 

The new collection consist of two segments, one for the warm summer days and another for breezy summer evenings, each including outfits perfect for day and evening. Interestingly, this is its first colourful collection in combination with different handicrafted techniques like aari work, hand painting, zardozi and handcrafted tassels. The collection is made of sustainable fabrics like linen, crinkly georgette; modal satin and flowy chiffon for easy, breezy and sexy silhouettes fabulous for Summer 2019.

“Resort ’19 is inspirited from our beautiful distinctive experiences across different countries of the world. It’s inspired from the magical underwater life as well as mesmerizing and starry tropical nights,” says Vijayta M Ratusaria, co-founder, The Money Brain Company Limited (TMBCo). “We use biodegradable natural fibre fabrics to preserve nature and hand-woven fabrics because of our love of old school art. The other techniques like hand embroidery, hand painting, block printing etc are used to add finer details and highlight the modern silhouette of the garments,” she adds. 

Go ahead, buy that gorgeous TMBCo dress with cute hand embroidered starfish and pretty shimmery sequins for yourself or as a gift for your sister, mom or friend. Either way, you will get all the love and adulation in return.

