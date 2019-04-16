Home Cities Delhi

As high costs keep buyers away, DDA opens sample flats for perusal

However, despite the large number of flats, the high cost of units has become a deterrent to many home buyers who feel the prices are higher than the market rate.

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 offers prospective applicants an entire range of options for their apartments, with units available across segments. | Bloomberg

Representational Image. (File Photo| Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

With customer interest remaining tepid in the Delhi Development Authority’s 2019 Housing Scheme, the agency has begun luring prospective buyers by offering visits to sample flats, arranging shuttle services for the visitors and launching a dedicated helpline to answer customer queries.

The DDA has had invited applications for flat bookings under the scheme from March 25, 2019, through its official website: dda.org.in.

Under this year’s scheme there are nearly 18,000 flats up for sale across four categories: High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Low Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

However, despite a large number of flats, the high cost of units has become a deterrent to many home buyers who feel the prices are higher than the market rate. The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 is also one of the agency’s costliest to date, with 336 HIG three-bedroom flats being offered in the range of Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore per unit.

There are another 152 two-BHK flats under the HIG category priced between Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.4 crore depending on the location, with a majority of these located in Vasant Kunj. In the MIG category, there are 1,555 two-BHK flats, which are priced between Rs 66 lakh to Rs 99 Lakh.

LIG one-BHK flats, of which there are 8,383, will cost between Rs 23 lakh to Rs 56 lakh, while 7,496 flats in the EWS category are priced around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.

To spruce up customer interest, the DDA has now made available sample flats across all categories at Vasant Kunj and Narela and has opened them up to the public on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays from 10 AM to 6 PM.

It has made arrangements for shuttle bus services from Jahangirpuri Metro Station to Narela every Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays as long as the scheme is open. DDA has also launched a dedicated helpline to answer customer queries.

“Bus service is now available for various pockets located at Narela for the convenience of the public to visit the site and inspect the sample flats as well as satisfy themselves with regard to the site, location and other infrastructure,” DDA said in a statement. The scheme will remain open till May 10. 

