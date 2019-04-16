Brimming up with Speciality brews 

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

What is in a name’, the famous quote by English poet William Shakespeare has been recalled many times since the 17th century when it was first uttered. Cut to the 21st century, the ‘name’ still finds itself wrapped in an ambiguous identity that cannot be clearly or coherently defined, yet carrying the message of an intention lucidly.

For Quick Brown Fox, a new coffee roastery at Dhanmill Compound, the name doesn’t stand for much besides adding a bit of quirk to the tongue that speaks it. Inside, space is an entirely different creation that takes after a Scandinavian design undercurrent. Yet, the contrast in the name and space doesn’t go in vain. It sets the tone for the unexpected, exactly what its Founder, Vaibhav Bindal, wanted to achieve.

Gauging by the meteoric rise in specialised coffee shops in India, people like Bindal are new age coffee revolutionaries who are riding the third wave of the coffee culture in India. This phase calls in for high-quality artisanal coffee employing state-of-the-art devices, latest technology, new knowledge, latest scientific research, and transparency and traceability about the source of coffee.

“On a 100 point scale that Specialty Coffee Association, a nonprofit, organisation that represents thousands of coffee professionals, considers to evaluate coffee characteristics, we follow 80 or above points, therefore ours is always A grade coffee,” says Bindal, whose retail brand of roasted coffee is also called Quick Brown Fox, delivered to metros as well as tier two cities.

Working out a new business structure, that of a physical coffee shop was stepping it up into the expanding coffee space. They specialise in single estate Arabica coffee that is roasted lightly in small batches to ensure the flavour of the bean is dominant. “We maintain a direct trade relationship with the farmers without the intervention of middlemen. Each coffee is treated uniquely and a roast profile has been created to showcase the flavours of the origin,” he says.

Besides coffee, you want to get your hand on the house special Eggs Benedicts in four versions sectioned out as a separate segment on the menu. The rest of it is a mix of various morning sweets and savouries. But save that for later. First and foremost, it’s coffee that you want to call out for.

