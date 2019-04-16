Don’t take coercive steps against Mayapuri traders: HC to pollution control bodies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the pollution control committee not to take any coercive step against over 800 Mayapuri scrap traders, who have been asked to pay Rs 1 lakh each in damages for polluting environment.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, in an interim order, said no coercive steps should be taken against the traders till April 26, the next date of hearing.

The judge sought response of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the government and the DDA on a plea by traders Lawyers, appearing for the traders, claimed their clients operate motor parts shops and were not involved in any polluting activities. No show cause notice was issued to the traders before the penalty was imposed, they added.

Earlier, the DPCC had said that the industries carrying out scrapping activity inside or outside the Mayapuri industrial area have been levied the `1 lakh penalty on the NGT guidelines.