India likely to receive near-normal monsoon in 2019, says IMD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is likely to have ‘near normal’ monsoon from June to September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Monday.The well distributed rainfall is likely to benefit farmers during the kharif season. Rainfall during this southwest monsoon season is likely to be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus/minus 5 per cent. During the 1951-2000 period, the LPA in the country was 89 cm. The monsoon is considered normal when the rainfall range is 96-104 per cent of the LPA.

The rainfall range between 104-110 per cent of the LPA and more than 100 per cent of the LPA are considered above normal and excess normal respectively. The rainfall range between 90-96 per cent of the LPA is considered below normal and below 90 per cent of the LPA deficient.

While the forecast mentions the southwest monsoon rainfall this year will be near normal, there is little chance for the monsoon to be above normal or excess. The IMD issues operational forecasts for the southwest monsoon season rainfall in two stages. While the first stage forecast is issued in April, the second stage forecast is issued in June.