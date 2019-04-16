Home Cities Delhi

Jilted Jaypee customers plan to mount hunger strike

With no relief in sight, distressed homebuyers of bankrupt realty company Jaypee Infratech are planning to stage a hunger strike on April 19 over the delay in the delivery of their flats.

Published: 16th April 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With no relief in sight, distressed homebuyers of bankrupt realty company Jaypee Infratech are planning to stage a hunger strike on April 19 over the delay in the delivery of their flats.

The decision was taken after homebuyers received an email invitation from Jaypee Infratech’s former chairman and managing director (CMD) Manoj Gaur for a “conversation” on April 19.

In the letter, Manoj Gaur also expressed his anguish over the delay in delivery of their homes, which has further upset homebuyers who have decided to go on a hunger strike on the same day.

“Technically, he is not CMD, so how can he reach out to us? All buyers have received the invitation which he sent on the occasion of Ramanavmi. In protest, we will stage a hunger strike on that day, because we have only been cheated,” Amandeep, one of the homebuyers, said.

The letter was sent from Gaur’s official e-mail address. Even after 18 months of insolvency proceedings, there has been no winning bidder announced in the Jaypee Infratech insolvency process. 

Of the two construction companies who submitted bids to complete pending flats, it seemed that state-owned National Building Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) had a clear advantage over the other firm: Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company. However, there has been no final decision so far on whether NBCC will be awarded the bid to complete the project.

Earlier, Jaypee Infratech’s parent company Jaiprakash Associates had tabled a settlement plan under the IBC, but buyers claim that this shows that the company had access to money and the matter must be looked into. The NBCC, meanwhile, has reportedly asked for an extension to submit a fresh bid, which buyers feel would further affect the resolution process. So far, there are 22,500 flats which remain incomplete in Jaypee’s projects. 

Meanwhile, Jaypee officials claim that around 15,000 of these are almost in the final stages of completion and delivery is being done as and when they are completed. 

In 2017, the National Company Law Tribunal had admitted an application from an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution for Jaypee Infratech after the company defaulted on a Rs 526 crore loan. This had left 32,000 homebuyers in the lurch with several of the firm’s projects in Noida and Greater Noida remaining incomplete.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp